Baauer x Graves is not only officially happening, but the collaboration is also apparently dropping this week. Today, Graves himself took to Twitter to share the exciting news, adding that it was “about time” the two dropped something together. Check out his tweet below and start getting hyped for new music from Baauer and Graves.

I think it’s time me and @baauer dropped something together… this week? 😈😈 — graves (@wearegraves) May 4, 2020

Baauer & Graves Are Dropping A New Collaboration This Week