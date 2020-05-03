Whethan Enlists Bülow For Mellow Trap Jam “So Good”

At this point in his career, Whethan needs no introduction. His newest track “So Good” with Canadian singer/songwriter bülow is the latest off his forthcoming debut album Fantasy, and frankly, this album can’t come soon enough. Whethan has an incredible talent for tastefully blending an indie/alt sound with his well-defined brand of electronic music, and “So Good” is a perfect example of that. Listen for yourself below.

Whethan – So Good (feat. bülow)

