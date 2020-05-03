Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Blu DeTiger Releases Feel-Good Funk Bop "Figure It Out"

If you’re not already all over Blu DeTiger, this is your official heads up to jump on the train. Blu is a 21-year-old classically trained bass player and bonafide NYC cool-kid club DJ. You may recognize her from her insane covers she regularly posts on her TikTok page, or her past earworm records like “Tangerine.” Her new single “Figure It Out” is a wavy, vibey track highlighting Blu’s incredible bass chops with her effortless songwriting abilities. Mark my words here and now: Blu DeTiger is going to be a powerhouse artist. Stream “Figure It Out” below.

