Taska Black & Duskus Share Sentimental Single “Be There One More Time”

San Holo bitbird imprint is known for putting out smooth hits. Even with their reputation, nothing could have prepared us for the incredible collaboration that came from Taska Black and Duskus. “Be There One More Time” is a chill house track driven by a gorgeous lead and complemented by airy vocals. It strikes the perfect combination of dancey while still having those good feels we’ve come to know and love. Check out the track for yourself below

Taska Black & Duskus – Be There One More Time | Stream

