How to Stream Skrillex’s DJ Set with Noisia’s Thys Today

REMOTE UTOPIAS is live. Loads in store over the next 24hrs, kicking off with @khruangbin on channel 1 for the next hour presenting a rose-tinted edition of Cabin Pressure. Over on channel 2 @vegynvegyn + Jess Mai Walker are live with a collaborative show devoted to the cultivation of growth and protection. 🌞 Tune in at nts.live, and donate to @foodbanking if you can, hit the sticker on nts.live or find the link in our bio. Supported by @jamesonwhiskey