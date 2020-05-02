How to Stream Skrillex’s DJ Set with Noisia’s Thys Today

Skrillex is performing his first set since the COVID-19 pandemic began today for NTS’ 24-hour Remote Utopias festival fundraiser. He’ll be going b2b with Noisia’s Thys at 7:45 CST tonight on the radio station. While it’s unclear whether the set will be prerecorded or not, just the fact that Sonny is gifting us with another one of his iconic performances is enough. Check out the entire lineup below and head here tonight to witness Skrillex’s set with Thys.
REMOTE UTOPIAS is live. Loads in store over the next 24hrs, kicking off with @khruangbin on channel 1 for the next hour presenting a rose-tinted edition of Cabin Pressure. Over on channel 2 @vegynvegyn + Jess Mai Walker are live with a collaborative show devoted to the cultivation of growth and protection. 🌞 Tune in at nts.live, and donate to @foodbanking if you can, hit the sticker on nts.live or find the link in our bio. Supported by @jamesonwhiskey
