Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » How to Stream Skrillex’s DJ Set with Noisia’s Thys Today

How to Stream Skrillex’s DJ Set with Noisia’s Thys Today

by Leave a Comment

Skrillex is performing his first set since the COVID-19 pandemic began today for NTS’ 24-hour Remote Utopias festival fundraiser. He’ll be going b2b with Noisia’s Thys at 7:45 CST tonight on the radio station. While it’s unclear whether the set will be prerecorded or not, just the fact that Sonny is gifting us with another one of his iconic performances is enough. Check out the entire lineup below and head here tonight to witness Skrillex’s set with Thys.

How to Stream Skrillex’s DJ Set with Noisia’s Thys Today

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend