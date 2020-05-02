After showing off his melodic side on SLANDER and Said The Sky’s remix pack for “Potions,” Blanke is taking it to the next level with his new single “Control.” A heavy bass anthem primed and ready for those that need to rage “Control” hits incredibly hard. Encouraging listeners to lose control with every drop, Blanke’s latest single has got us feigning to see him live again. Turn your speakers up and stream “Control” below.

Blanke – Control | Stream

Blanke Unleashes Bass Heavy Anthem “Control”