PREMIERE: GANZ Delivers “Rufio’s Theme” Off Forthcoming Lost Boys EP

Known for his eclectic sound design, GANZ has dominated the music scene with multiple flips, remixes, and originals that have quickly become fan favorites. Back with another stellar production, his new single “Rufio’s Theme” sees GANZ put a new spin of his OG sound while showing off his growth as an artist. Out today via Quality Goods Records, “Rufio’s Theme” offers a completely immersive experience with subtle 808s, glistening melodies, and a bass-driven beat that sparks with Ganz’s signature groove. “Rufio’s Theme” serves as the lead single off GANZ’s upcoming Lost Boys EP. Catch Ganz’s upcoming live-stream for UZ’s inaugural virtual festival Quality Goods Exports and stream “Rufio’s Theme” below.

Being a music producer and DJ is the most wonderful job in the world. There is no better feeling than the taste of freedom and living by your own rules without any restrictions – the best decision I ever made, despite the challenges that crossed my path. This song is about passion and believing in yourself. This is about celebrating life – celebrating you. – GANZ

GANZ – Rufio’s Theme | Stream

