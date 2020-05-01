Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Party Favor Unveils Majestic Fresh Laundry EP

Over the past few weeks, Party Favor has been keeping busy during quarantine with livestream performances for virtual festivals, his weekly Isolation Beats series, and of course, working on new music. Back with the follow up to his 2019 debut album Layers, Party Favor’s new five-track Fresh Laundry EP is packed with endless vibes. Out today via Area 25Fresh Laundry offers a fiery mix of bass, trap, and futuristic beats with features from Yung Pinch, Georgia Ku, Wes Period, and RUNN. If you’re a big fan of Party Favor’s Layers album, you’ll love his Fresh Laundry EP.  Stream it below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments.

Party Favor – FRESH LAUNDRY EP  | Stream

