Molly Parton (Rez of Timeflies) Debuts ‘Redneck’

A song and video made for the times, Molly Parton (Rob “Rez” Resnick of Timeflies) gives the world some fun in his “Redneck.” Reclaiming the word with a whole new meaning, the rising country house star creates a surefire streaming hit with his newest. Accompanied by an impressively animated video by Jai-Head, “Redneck” is eye-catching, and perfect for upcoming summer jams.

“About six months ago, I went down to Nashville to get inspired and write. We were working nonstop, turning out five or six songs a day… but at the end of it all, there was something different about Redneck. I’d been thinking for a while about how the word ‘redneck’ has always been used, and while to some extent it’s been reclaimed, the word itself has never really been repurposed. To me, it sounded like something a girl might call a hickey – and what a cool idea for a girl to want to give their lover a mark so that other girls would know they’re taken. With all the talent in the room that day, the song basically wrote itself. Later that night, we took the vocal and put some new, darker chords under it… and a few good bass synths and vocal chops later, we had ‘Redneck.'” – Molly Parton

