Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Molly Parton (Rez of Timeflies) Debuts ‘Redneck’

Molly Parton (Rez of Timeflies) Debuts ‘Redneck’

by Leave a Comment

A song and video made for the times, Molly Parton (Rob “Rez” Resnick of Timeflies) gives the world some fun in his “Redneck.” Reclaiming the word with a whole new meaning, the rising country house star creates a surefire streaming hit with his newest. Accompanied by an impressively animated video by Jai-Head, “Redneck” is eye-catching, and perfect for upcoming summer jams.

“About six months ago, I went down to Nashville to get inspired and write. We were working nonstop, turning out five or six songs a day… but at the end of it all, there was something different about Redneck. I’d been thinking for a while about how the word ‘redneck’ has always been used, and while to some extent it’s been reclaimed, the word itself has never really been repurposed. To me, it sounded like something a girl might call a hickey – and what a cool idea for a girl to want to give their lover a mark so that other girls would know they’re taken. With all the talent in the room that day, the song basically wrote itself.  Later that night, we took the vocal and put some new, darker chords under it… and a few good bass synths and vocal chops later, we had ‘Redneck.'”  – Molly Parton

Watch the “Redneck” video below, and stream it here!

Molly Parton (Rez of Timeflies) Debuts ‘Redneck’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend