It’s almost surprising that it took this long for Marshmello and Halsey to collaborate, but it was definitely worth the wait. Together, the pair of pop royalty have released a blissful new single titled “Be Kind.” Shimmering with gooey melodies and breezy production, “Be Kind” is instantly infectious with its uplifting, sentimental nature. Wrought with emotional, love-soaked lyrics, “Be Kind” is deeply vulnerable and effortlessly beautiful. Stream Marshmello and Halsey’s dreamy new collaboration “Be Kind” below.

Marshmello & Halsey – Be Kind | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Marshmello Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Marshmello & Halsey Share Blissful Collaboration “Be Kind”