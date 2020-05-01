LIVESTREAM: Watch Dreamworld Online Charity Music Festival

Another weekend, another online music festival. Presented by Electric Family and We Dream Worlds, Dreamworld will feature performances by Adventure Club, Good Times Ahead, Party Favor, Win and Woo, Hotel Garuda, Party Pupils, Big Gigantic, Crankdat, Snakehips, Slumberjack, and more. Like Room Service, Dreamworld will also host live acoustic performances by MAX, Kiiara, Dylan Matthew, JT Roach, Katie Pearlman, FRENSHIP, HALIENE, and Emilie Brandt. Check out the daily lineups and stream Dreamworld below.

