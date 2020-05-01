As promised, Drake has delivered on his latest full-length effort, Dark Lane Demo Tapes. The 14-track mixtape showcases unreleased leaks and demos from the 6 god, all compiled by OVO members Oliver El-Khatib and Noel. As you’ll hear below, the project boasts a few previously-released tunes like Toosie Slide and War, alongside new collaborations with Chris Brown, Future, Playboi Carti, Young Thug + More. Stream it view Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

LISTEN: Drake Unleashes Surprise 14-Track “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” Mixtape