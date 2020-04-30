Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

UZ Launches Inaugural Quality Goods Exports Digital Festival

As COVID-19 continues to reshape the festival industry, music labels, promoters, and venue partners have begun to offer virtual festivals to get fans and artists through the pandemic. The latest to join the virtual festival trend is none other than the original trap don UZ and his boundary-pushing label Quality Goods Records. Celebrating four years of Quality Goods Records, UZ is ready to launch his inaugural virtual festival Quality Goods Exports.  

Partnering with RTT, Disco Donnie PresentsChinese Laundry, and more, the event will take place on May 7th-9th and May 14th-16th. Each night will feature 3 sets from a headliner and two other fire hot acts. Check out the full lineup below and RSVP here.  

Quality Goods Records

