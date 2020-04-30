Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Flume Announces He’s Working On A New Album

In a recent interview with George Breakfast’s Bangers & Bants radio, Flume gave us a ton of interesting information, including how he’s been holding up in quarantine and that he’s been producing a ton of drum & bass music lately. However, all that pales in comparison to the very end of the interview (see below) as he announces that he’ll hopefully “have a new record done by the end of the year.” Flume’s last full-length project was his Hi This is Flume mixtape and we couldn’t be more excited to hear what he’s got coming up next. Check out the entire interview and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Categories

