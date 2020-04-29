WATCH: Relive Full Room Service Sets From What So Not, WHIPPED CREAM + More

Trap Nation and Chill Nation’s Room Service live stream festival saw incredible performances by What So Not, WHIPPED CREAM, SNAILS, Kill Paris, k?d, and more. New music was debuted, IDs were played, and more than $100,000 was donated to charity. Thankfully, many of those artists have uploaded their full sets to YouTube so we can relive the experience. Watch full sets from Room Service below.
What So Not | Watch
WHIPPED CREAM | Watch
SNAILS | Watch
SVDDEN DEATH | Watch
Kasbo | Watch
k?d | Watch
Lucii | Watch
Kill Paris | Watch
KLOUD | Watch
Lane 8 | Watch
Hayden James | Watch
Oliver Heldens | Watch
Loud Luxury | Watch
Just A Gent | Watch
MEMBA | Watch
Trevor Daniel | Watch
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie | Watch
CharlestheFirst | Watch
