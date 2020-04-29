WATCH: Relive Full Room Service Sets From What So Not, WHIPPED CREAM + More

Trap Nation and Chill Nation’s Room Service live stream festival saw incredible performances by What So Not, WHIPPED CREAM, SNAILS, Kill Paris, k?d, and more. New music was debuted, IDs were played, and more than $100,000 was donated to charity. Thankfully, many of those artists have uploaded their full sets to YouTube so we can relive the experience. Watch full sets from Room Service below.

What So Not | Watch

WHIPPED CREAM | Watch

SNAILS | Watch

SVDDEN DEATH | Watch

Kasbo | Watch

k?d | Watch

Lucii | Watch

Kill Paris | Watch

KLOUD | Watch

Lane 8 | Watch

Hayden James | Watch

Oliver Heldens | Watch

Loud Luxury | Watch

Just A Gent | Watch

MEMBA | Watch

Trevor Daniel | Watch

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie | Watch

CharlestheFirst | Watch

