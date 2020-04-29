Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Skrillex to Play First-Ever Quarantine DJ Set This Weekend

This weekend, Skrillex is slated to perform his first-ever DJ set since the coronavirus pandemic began. The performance will take place at Remote Utopias festival, alongside other high-profile artists such as Tame Impala, Four Tet, JPEGMAFIA + more. It’s also worth mentioning that the festival will be raising funds for the Global Foodbanking Network. Check out the lineup in its entirety and start getting excited for what will inevitably be an amazing set from Sonny.

