Kayzo & Crankdat Turn Up The Heat With New Collaboration “The Fire”

Kayzo and Crankdat have turned up the heat with their fiery new collaboration. Out now via Welcome Records, “The Fire” is a blistering, hellish dubstep track that brings out the best in Kayzo and Crankdat. Firing on all cylinders with sinister guitar melodies and anthemic percussion, “The Fire” launches into a devastating drop that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Get ready to headbang while streaming Kayzo and Crankdat’s new track below.

Christian and I have been working on this song for quite some time. It has seen many different versions and I’m glad we took the time to do it right. It’s one of my favorite songs to play out in my sets. – Kayzo

Kayzo & Crankdat – The Fire | Stream

