Just days ago, ODESZA and Golden Features that they would soon be releasing a collaborative album as BRONSON. Today, the trio of producers unveiled the first two singles off their upcoming side project. “HEART ATTACK” features lau.ra’s sultry vocals over a hauntingly dark house beat and is perfectly complemented by the glitchy, ominous instrumental “VAULTS.” If this is a taste of what’s to come, we’re excited for BRONSON’s debut album. Stream “HEART ATTACK” and “VAULTS” below.

BRONSON – HEART ATTACK / VAULTS | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About BRONSON Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

ODESZA & Golden Features Debut New Project BRONSON With “Heart Attack” + “Vaults”