Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island may have left Saturday Night Live, but Pete Davidson has been stepping up to fill their shoes. This past weekend, the SNL comedian enlisted Adam Sandler for a new quarantine-themed song “Stuck In The House.” Their collaboration perfectly captures the essence of our country’s month-long quarantine with lyrics like “Got nothing to watch, already did Ozark,” and “Baking my own bread and it tastes like shit.” “Stuck In The House” is undeniably the best quarantine song to drop yet, and it’s from Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler no less. Stream “Stuck In The House” below.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Pete Davidson Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Pete Davidson & Adam Sandler Drop Hilarious Quarantine Song “Stuck In The House”