Kayzo Previews New Collaboration “The Fire” With Crankdat

Kayzo has been dropping collaborations left and right and he just teased his next monster. In a recent Twitter post, Kayzo hyped his upcoming collaboration with Crankdat. Both producers know how to throw down massive tunes, so to say we are excited is an understatement. Check out a preview of Kayzo and Crankdat’s upcoming collaboration below.

THE FIRE

W/ CRANKDAT



WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/WlUTODXLE3 — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) April 27, 2020

You guys are gonna love this @crankdat collab



Should we drop it? — kayzo (@KayzoMusic) April 22, 2020

