Kayzo Previews New Collaboration “The Fire” With Crankdat

Kayzo has been dropping collaborations left and right and he just teased his next monster. In a recent Twitter post, Kayzo hyped his upcoming collaboration with Crankdat. Both producers know how to throw down massive tunes, so to say we are excited is an understatement. Check out a preview of Kayzo and Crankdat’s upcoming collaboration below.
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
▲ ▲ Read More About Kayzo Here ▲ ▲
▲ ▲ Read More About Crankdat Here ▲ ▲
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.