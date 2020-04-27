Daft Punk To Score Upcoming Film For Dario Argento

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

In a recent interview with Italian publication La Repubblica, acclaimed filmmaker Dario Argento spilled the exciting news that none other than Daft Punk will be scoring a new movie of his called Occhiali Neri, or Black Glasses in English. In the interview, Argento mentions that Daft Punk themselves reached out to him asking to work together. The production for the film is slated to start in September, assuming the COVID-19 pandemic allows it to. It’s been way too long since we’ve received new music from the Daft Punk boys so this is definitely exciting, to say the least.

