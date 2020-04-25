Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Trivecta Shares Indie-Influenced Everyday EP

If you’ve been looking for an uplifting EP to get yourself through quarantine, look no further than Trivecta‘s Everyday EP. Out today on Ophelia Records, Trivecta delivers a project that resonates with a timeless energy. Inspired by folk and indie influences, Trivecta’s Everyday EP unveils his unique spin on melodic bass music with features from Fagin and Rico & Miella. Stream the full EP below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments.  

I’ve been of the mindset for a while that melodic bass could use an injection of some fresh energy; it’s always just been about finding the right angle and being able to execute it. I’ve gotten really into indie folk music over the last couple years and so putting this together happened very naturally. I’m really excited for this fresh take and all the doors it’ll open up creatively. – Trivecta

Trivecta – Everyday EP | Stream

