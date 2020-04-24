TroyBoi has been keeping fans on their toes with his recent string of nonstop hits. After unveiling news regarding his sophomore album and V!BEZ (Vol. 4) EP, TroyBoi has dropped off another flawless original. Enlisting New York rapper Healthy Chill, “Favorite” is an undeniably spicy trap heater. TroyBoi’s effortless, refreshing production is beautifully melodic and carries an unforgettably dramatic flair. “Favorite” is certainly a fitting title for this track. Stream “Favorite” below.

TroyBoi – Favorite (feat. Healthy Chill) | Stream

TroyBoi Taps Healthy Chill For Spicy Single “Favorite”