Travis Scott & Kid Cudi Team Up For New Single “THE SCOTTS”

Last night, Travis Scott kicked off his Fortnite headlining in-game Astronomical concert series and he did not disappoint. During the online experience, Travis Scott premiered his brand new song with Kid Cudi. “The Scotts” appears to be only the first Travis Scott and Kid Cudi track as Scott also debuted another duet during his Fortnite concert, hinting that an entire collaborative album may be on the way. Stream Travis Scott and Kid Cudi’s phenomenal track “The Scotts” below.

Travis Scott & Kid Cudi – THE SCOTTS | Stream

