SLANDER & William Black Join Forces For Heart-Melting Collaboration “Back To U”

After tapping William Black for a feels-driven remix of their emotional hit “Potions” with Said The Sky, SLANDER is ready to officially join forces with the rising LA-based producer and show off their new collaborative single “Back To U.” Out today on Gud Vibrations, “Back To U” soars as SLANDER and William Black beautifully blend their respective styles into an uplifting track highlighted by unforgettable vocals. Stream “Back To U” below.

We have known William for a few years and been wanting to make a song with him for a while. We are super happy the right song came around finally! – SLANDER

