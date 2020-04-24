DJs For Climate Action Announces Earth Night Livestream ft. A-Trak, Flosstradamus, and a Global B2B

What was supposed to be a weekend of parties around the world to honor the 50th anniversary of Earth Day has, like many other events, pivoted to a digital celebration. And just because we’re live streaming doesn’t mean we’re not partying.

DJs For Climate Action (DJs4CA) will be broadcasting live April 25 and 26. They promise to focus on global engagement and having a fantastic time. The weekend will kick off on Saturday, April 25th with some traditional live streamed sets with the huge Sunday b2b acting as the weekend’s “Main Event.”

