With shelter-at-home restrictions in place all over the country, artists have had to adapt and get creative with how they collaborate with one another. Yesterday, Skrillex showcased this ingenuity by sharing a “pass the beat” collab video featuring T-Pain, Charlie Puth, Tommy Brown, and Nick Mira. As you’ll hear below, all artists come together in crafting an awesome beat featuring an incredibly catchy Skrillex drop at the end. Check it out and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

