BREAKING: EDC Las Vegas Going 100% Digital For Original 2020 Dates

It goes without saying that COVID-19 has completely changed the live music scene for the foreseeable future. First, we saw all major festivals cancel or postpone their 2020 dates, but now it looks like we’re in a new phase, with event organizers figuring out how to adapt to this new digital landscape. EDC Las Vegas announced today that they’ve decided to do a “virtual rave-a-thon” and go completely digital for their original 2020 dates. We’ve seen several streaming festivals already pop up, but this is the first physical event that has decided to make the switch. Check out their announcement via Twitter below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

