Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: Bronze Whale Pairs Up With Poles On “Hold. Wait. Fall.”

PREMIERE: Bronze Whale Pairs Up With Poles On “Hold. Wait. Fall.”

by Leave a Comment

The Austin based duo, Bronze Whale has time and time again proven themselves to be masters of lush soundscapes and intricate production. Each track carries their signature sound and delicately remains between the genre lines of indie-electronic, R&B and hip-hop music. Their latest single “Hold. Wait. Fall.” comes as a collaboration with long time friend Poles, and delivers on everything one would expect from the duo with resonate pads, crisp percussion, strumming bass and of course their sultry smooth topline. Each lyric drives forth emotion while developing a picture of giving into someone even if it’s a bad idea. It demonstrates the power someone has over you, to where you’re willing to make the mistake of loving them, even when you know it will end poorly. This track comes as one of many the guys have in line for the year – so stay tuned to find out more.

Follow Bronze Whale: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify | Website

Bronze Whale x Poles – Hold. Wait. Fall. | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Bronze Whale Here ▲ ▲ 

PREMIERE: Bronze Whale Pairs Up With Poles On “Hold. Wait. Fall.”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend