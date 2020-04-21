Alison Wonderland & Subtronics Are Officially Collaborating

At Okeechobee last month (one of the last festivals to occur before the COVID-19 pandemic), Subtronics had subbed in for Alison Wonderland after she fell ill and was forced to cancel her scheduled performance. Conscious of this, the dubstep producer played a few AW tracks as a tribute – including her track “Run” leading into a new Subtronics ID. Now, thanks to this chance occurrence, the two artists are now apparently collaborating on that same ID, as Subtronics confirmed himself via Twitter yesterday. Check out the original video below and start getting hyped for this high-profile collaboration.

hello im very hype because @awonderland and i are making a collab out of that wip from Okeechobee — SCREAM SAVER EP OUT NOW🗣👁 (@Subtronics) April 20, 2020

ALISON WONDERLAND – RUN -> NEW SUBTRONICS ID @awonderland pic.twitter.com/jLMMtT6fyK — SCREAM SAVER EP OUT NOW🗣👁 (@Subtronics) March 9, 2020

I can definitely let you guys know that yes, indeed, this will be hype https://t.co/zPR8KUyqox — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) April 20, 2020

