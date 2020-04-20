Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

The Glitch Mob’s “We Can Make The World Stop” Featured In The Simpsons Couch Gag

The Glitch Mob are riding on a major high right now. Yesterday, the trio unveiled exciting news that the latest episode of The Simpsons will feature their 2011 hit “We Can Make The World Stop”. The Glitch Mob shared a preview of the track being used in the background of The Simpsons iconic couch gag. Featured in The Simpsons new quarantine episode, “We Can Make The World Stop” fits the opening virtual reality themed sequence perfectly as their sound is a mixture of distorted synths, analog, and futuristic components. Check out the couch gag below.

