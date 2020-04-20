The Glitch Mob are riding on a major high right now. Yesterday, the trio unveiled exciting news that the latest episode of The Simpsons will feature their 2011 hit “We Can Make The World Stop”. The Glitch Mob shared a preview of the track being used in the background of The Simpsons iconic couch gag. Featured in The Simpsons new quarantine episode, “We Can Make The World Stop” fits the opening virtual reality themed sequence perfectly as their sound is a mixture of distorted synths, analog, and futuristic components. Check out the couch gag below.

Our 16 year old selves would have never believed that one day, our music would be used in an episode of #TheSimpsons. Check ‘We Can Make the World Stop’ in the couch gag of tomorrow’s episode! 🍩@TheSimpsons @FOXTV @ooah @boreta @edIT pic.twitter.com/daJ5OEzphq — The Glitch Mob (@theglitchmob) April 18, 2020

that feeling when @TheSimpsons uses your song for the couch intro airing tomorrow. my mind is blown! ♥︎ @theglitchmob pic.twitter.com/vTTR4HIMlv — ooah (@ooah) April 18, 2020

The Glitch Mob’s “We Can Make The World Stop” Featured In The Simpsons Couch Gag