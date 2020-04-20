Rome In Silver has been a rising artist that we’ve been following for some now, and for good reason. His music is extremely unique, ever changing, but distinctly his, and he’s poised to release some killer music in 2020. His newest track “Fiore” is a D&B/mid-tempo hybrid; the lead off kilter vocal chop interlaced with plucky marimba melodies gives the track an ethereal vibe. Give the track a listen below and be on the lookout for his forthcoming EP.

Rome In Silver – Fiore | Stream

Rome In Silver

Rome In Silver Shares Genre-Bending Single “Fiore”