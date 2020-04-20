Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Luna Digital Festival Announces Unique Wellness, Yoga, and Music Experience

Luna Festival – which started as a unique yoga, music, and art festival in Austin, Texas – is now taking its one-of-a-kind experience online (via Zoom) for their 2020 benefit event. From April 24-26, Luna is offering attendees everything from yoga, music, meditation, seminars, and workshops – all centering around the theme of mental and physical wellness during this time of great uncertainty. The fest has been organized by Lizzie Aguirre and Noah Kessler De St Croix, whom we’ve been supporting here at RTT through his artistry and music project – SWAYLÓ.

If all of that wasn’t enticing enough, the proceeds from the 3-day experience will be donated to UNICEF, Austin EMS Relief Fund, and the FDNY COVID-19 Emergency fund, alongside other charities. Musical headliners for Luna Digital include RTT favorites such as Autograf, SNBRN, Clozee, Win and Woo + more. Check out the lineup in its entirety below and be sure to RSVP here.

