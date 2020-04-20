While your usual 4/20 festivities might be a bit different this year due to social distancing, that doesn’t mean you still can’t have fun ‘attending’ some weed-centric events. This year, Flosstradamus will host his annual HDYFEST via live stream. Other artists set to throw down include 4B, Grandtheft, Good Times Ahead + many more. The show beings at 4:20 pm PST so light one up and enjoy the holiday.

Celebrate 4/20 With Flosstradamus’ HDYFEST Live Stream