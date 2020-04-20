Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

10 Weed-Centric Songs To Help You Celebrate 4/20

4/20 is extra special this year because most everyone has the entire day off due to coronavirus related stay at home orders. With that in mind, we’ve handpicked our top ten weed-centric electronic songs. From Baauer’s iconic “Roll Up” remix to Hermitude’s newly released single “Too High,” get ready for a mix of major throwbacks and modern classics. Featuring tracks by Alison Wonderland, San Holo, Kygo, TroyBoi, GRiZ, Big Gigantic, and more, our playlist is perfect for smoking and toking. Check out our ultimate 4/20 playlist below and enjoy the holidaze.

Flosstradamus – Roll Up (Baauer Remix) | Stream

Alison Wonderland – High (feat. Trippie Redd) | Stream

Dr. Dre – The Next Episode (San Holo Remix) | Stream

Tove Lo – Habits (Stay High) [Hippie Sabotage Remix] | Stream

Ellie Goulding – High For This (Kygo Remix) | Stream

Lost Kings – Don’t Kill My High (feat. Wiz Khalifa & Social House) | Stream

TroyBoi – High (feat. yasaquarius) | Stream

Hermitude – Too High | Stream

GRiZ X Big Gigantic – Good Times Roll | Stream

Doja Cat – So High (StayLoose Remix) | Stream

