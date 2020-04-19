TroyBoi has been keeping things spicy with his string of fiery single releases. The trap lord has now unveiled that it’s all been building towards two very important upcoming projects. Earlier today, TroyBoi leaked that he’s currently working on his sophomore album and V!BEZ (Vol. 4) EP. TroyBoi has already released five singles since last year’s V!BEZ (Vol. 3) EP, which featured his iconic “WARLORDZ” collaboration with Skrillex. Stay tuned for more updates on TroyBoi’s upcoming projects.

TroyBoi Announces Upcoming Sophomore Album + V!BEZ (Vol. 4) EP