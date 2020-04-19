Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » TroyBoi Announces Upcoming Sophomore Album + V!BEZ (Vol. 4) EP

TroyBoi Announces Upcoming Sophomore Album + V!BEZ (Vol. 4) EP

by Leave a Comment

TroyBoi has been keeping things spicy with his string of fiery single releases. The trap lord has now unveiled that it’s all been building towards two very important upcoming projects. Earlier today, TroyBoi leaked that he’s currently working on his sophomore album and V!BEZ (Vol. 4) EP. TroyBoi has already released five singles since last year’s V!BEZ (Vol. 3) EP, which featured his iconic “WARLORDZ” collaboration with Skrillex. Stay tuned for more updates on TroyBoi’s upcoming projects.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About TroyBoi Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on SoundcloudTwitter, and Instagram.

TroyBoi Announces Upcoming Sophomore Album + V!BEZ (Vol. 4) EP

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass dillon francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA OWSLA remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend