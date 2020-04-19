Diplo Announces Upcoming Country Album Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Diplo was quick to hop on the country trend, but for him, it’s not a phase. What began with an official remix of “Old Town Road” has since led to Diplo’s next album. Announced in conjunction with his newest country-pop single “Do Si Do,” Diplo’s upcoming album Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil will feature his previously released collaborations with the Jonas Brothers, Morgan Wallen, Julia Michaels, Blanco Brown, and Cam, along with new tracks featuring Noah Cyrus, Young Thug, Zac Brown, and more. Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil is due out May 29th. Until then, check out the full tracklist below.

Intro (feat. Orville Peck)
So Long (feat. Cam)
Heartless (feat. Morgan Wallen)
Lonely (with Jonas Brothers)
Dance With Me (feat. Thomas Rhett & Young Thug)
Do Si Do (feat. Blanco Brown)
On Mine (feat. Noah Cyrus)
Real Life Stuff (feat. Julia Michaels & Clever)
Hometown (feat. Zac Brown & Danielle Bradbery)
Heartless (feat. Julia Michaels & Morgan Wallen)
Old Town Road (Diplo Remix)

