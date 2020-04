(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Diplo returns to New Music Friday, this time by debuting his first Thomas Wesley EP, Do Si Do. The country-influenced project boasts five songs from the Mad Decent label head, with star-studded collaborations from Blanco Brown, the Jonas Brothers, Julia Michaels + more. Check out the project in its entirety via Spotify and let us know what you think of Diplo’s new direction here in the comments section.

Diplo – Do Si Do EP

