Despite the music community being on lockdown amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, LICK is still making some serious moves. From closing out Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity’s Digital Mirage online music festival to introducing a massively addictive flip of Excision and Illenium‘s “Gold,” LICK has continued to put in work. Back with yet another lethal flip designed to work his fans into a dance frenzy, LICK is adding his Midas touch to Skrillex‘s infamous “Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites” and it’s one of the craziest flips we’ve ever heard. Experience the madness and check out LICK’s latest flip below.

SKRILLEX – SCARY MONSTERS & NICE SPRITES (LICK Flip) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About LICK Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LICK Drops Monster Flip of Skrillex’s “Scary Monsters & Nice Sprites”