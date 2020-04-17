Diplo returns to New Music Friday, this time by debuting a brand new Thomas Wesley track titled “Do Si Do”. Featuring Blanco Brown, the country-influenced single is the fifth track released as part of Diplo’s Thomas Wesley alter-ego and follows his star-studded collaborations with Morgan Wallen, the Jonas Brothers, Julia Michaels, and Cam. Stream “Do Si Do” below and let us know what you think of Diplo’s new direction here in the comments section.

Diplo – Do Si Do (feat. Blanco Brown) | Stream

LISTEN: Diplo Shares New Country Single “Do Si Do”