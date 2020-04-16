Watch Yultron Preview Upcoming Collaboration With Zeds Dead

Yultron has teased his upcoming collaboration with Zeds Dead for some time now and we finally received a preview during Nocturnal Wonderland‘s live stream Rave-A-Thon. This track showcases the perfect blend of psytrance and trap, that even had Pasquale on the dance floor. No song title or release information has been announced yet, but check out the clip below.

Remember when i said @zedsdead and i have a heater we made? 💀x🦄 pic.twitter.com/5PUDiVRETS — Yultron (@yultron) April 12, 2020

