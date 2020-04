Playboi Carti is back with a bubbly and catchy new trap-flavored single, “@ MEH.” The track comes alongside a minimalistic music video as well, showcasing the Atlanta artist rapping at what appears to be a photoshoot scene. As you’ll hear below, Carti comes through with another great track, reminiscent of his unique style fans have come to love over the years. Watch the video via YouTube and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

