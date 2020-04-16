Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

CRAY Hosts Female-Centric Net.Werk Live Stream Featuring WHIPPED CREAM, Krewella, Mija + More

Live stream events are pretty much the only thing keeping music fans sane as COVID-19 ravages the globe. Luckily, Bandsintown and Twitter have joined forces for Net.Werk. Hosted by CRAY, the female-centric, LGBTQ-friendly lineup features performances by WHIPPED CREAM, Krewella, Mija, KITTENS, Dani Deahl, Ducky, and more. All proceeds will be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund. Check out the full lineup and watch the live stream event below.

