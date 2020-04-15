This past weekend, Insomniac held their virtual Nocturnal Wonderland Rave-A-Thon and Zeds Dead shut down Insomniac HQ with an hour-long set of throwbacks, unreleased music, and bangers after bangers. This was a Zeds Dead set fans haven’t heard in a while, and some even argue this was their favorite set yet. Re-live this set below and let us know what track or drop was your favorite.

Watch Zeds Dead’s Insane Nocturnal Wonderland Live Stream Set