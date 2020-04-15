Though touring and festival season are postponed indefinitely, fans have been caking up on live stream sets. Between Brownies & Lemonade and Proximity’s Digital Mirage and Insomniac’s Rave-A-Thon live streams, fans across the globe have been able to see dozens of artists perform live DJ sets right from their homes. Continuing to take this trend to the next level, Trap Nation and Chill Nation have announced the next online music festival to take over your computer screens. Set to take place on YouTube from April 24th-26th, Room Service will host performances by Zeds Dead, Rezz, What So Not, JOYRYDE, WHIPPED CREAM, Lido, k?d, Big Gigantic, Autograf, Boombox Carel, GRiZ, QUIX, Kasbo, Drezo, Kill Paris, and more. Along with DJ sets, Room Service features live performances by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jeremy Zucker, Chelsea Cutler, Trevor Daniel, Felly, Ashe, Blu Detiger, and more. RSVP here and check out the full lineup below.

Trap Nation & Chill Nation Announce Room Service Online Music Festival