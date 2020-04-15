Major Lazer are back on their remixing grind and have unveiled a glorious official remix of The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights.” Bursting with good vibes from the start, Major Lazer have turned up the heat on The Weeknd’s After Hours hit. Filled with vibrant, silky synth melodies and crisp percussion, Major Lazer’s iconic flair adds the perfect touch to “Blinding Lights.” Stream Major Lazer’s hypnotic remix of “Blinding Lights” below.

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights (Major Lazer Remix) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Major Lazer Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Major Lazer Drop Hypnotic Remix Of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”