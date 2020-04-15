Let’s be honest, Twitter plays a major role in setting up collaborations. Some of our favorite collaborations to date are the product of a flirty Twitter conversation. This method has encouraged San Holo and Kasbo to finally unite for a track. It’s almost surprising that the pair of indie-influenced future bass producers have yet to coexist on a track, yet their similar styles are perfectly matched to craft a beautiful collaboration. Hopefully, this one comes to fruition.

San Holo & Kasbo Link On Twitter To Discuss Potential Collaboration