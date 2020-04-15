Less than two weeks ago, Dillon Francis shared one of his best tracks to date. “You Do You” proved that Dillon Francis and Baby Jake are a dynamic duo and a force to be reckoned with. Today, the pair have reunited for their sophomore single “Touch.” As vibrant and catchy as its predecessor, “Touch” is a fiercely groovy retro-pop ballad. Primed with sensual lyrics and glittery, feel-good production, “Touch” is instantly infectious. Get ready to play Dillon Francis and Baby Jake’s new one on repeat. Stream “Touch” below.

Going into the studio for “Touch,” I was listening to a lot of Majid Jordan’s self-titled project and really just wanted to make a song that people could dance to. – Baby Jake

Dillon Francis – Touch (feat. Baby Jake) | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Dillon Francis Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Jordan and connect with her on Soundcloud, Twitter, and Instagram.

Dillon Francis & Baby Jake Drop Infectious New Single “Touch”