Dillon Francis & Baby Jake Drop Infectious New Single “Touch”

Less than two weeks ago, Dillon Francis shared one of his best tracks to date. “You Do You” proved that Dillon Francis and Baby Jake are a dynamic duo and a force to be reckoned with. Today, the pair have reunited for their sophomore single “Touch.” As vibrant and catchy as its predecessor, “Touch” is a fiercely groovy retro-pop ballad. Primed with sensual lyrics and glittery, feel-good production, “Touch” is instantly infectious. Get ready to play Dillon Francis and Baby Jake’s new one on repeat. Stream “Touch” below.

Going into the studio for “Touch,” I was listening to a lot of Majid Jordan’s self-titled project and really just wanted to make a song that people could dance to. – Baby Jake

Dillon Francis – Touch (feat. Baby Jake) | Stream

