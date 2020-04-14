LISTEN: Kid Cudi Unleashes First Solo Single in 4 Years, “Leader Of The Delinquents”

Kid Cudi has returned for his first solo release since his last album Passion, Pain, and Demon Slayin’ all the way back in 2016. The new single is called “Leader Of the Delinquents,” and as you’ll hear below, it sounds exactly like some vintage Cudi, as the Cleveland rapper spits straight bars throughout the entire track. Stream the record on Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section. Could more new Kid Cudi music be coming soon?

