In their second single released since their Drifting EP, TWO LANES have continued to blow us away with their followup “Closer.” Known for their signature relaxed vibes, the duo’s latest original fits right in with what we’ve come to know and love from them. With dancing synths, beautiful vocals, and a groovy beat, “Closer” is a beautiful addition to TWO LANES’ collection. Stream “Closer” below.

TWO LANES – Closer | Stream

TWO LANES Share Gorgeous Single “Closer”